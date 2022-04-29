Versor Investments LP Increases Stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 2,933 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE THG opened at $150.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $155.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.15.

The Hanover Insurance Group ( NYSE:THG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on THG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.33.

In other The Hanover Insurance Group news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 15,063 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,095,263.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John C. Roche sold 7,258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.73, for a total transaction of $1,057,708.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 35,221 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,454. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

