Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 325,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,602 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Principal Financial Group worth $23,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after acquiring an additional 11,817 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 75,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,450,000 after acquiring an additional 10,771 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Principal Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 773,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,941,000 after acquiring an additional 215,528 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $71.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFG opened at $70.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.52. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.66 and a 52-week high of $80.36.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.07. Principal Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.83%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.