Versor Investments LP Grows Position in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,915 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in BOK Financial were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in BOK Financial by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,141 shares of the bank’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 0.3% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,195,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 104.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 503 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 9,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of BOK Financial by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 11,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.77% of the company’s stock.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

In related news, EVP Marc Maun sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.61, for a total value of $101,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven Bangert sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $1,146,160. 56.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BOKF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BOK Financial from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com started coverage on BOK Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.14.

BOKF opened at $85.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.37. BOK Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $77.65 and a 52 week high of $120.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.70.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.68). BOK Financial had a net margin of 32.34% and a return on equity of 11.56%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. BOK Financial’s payout ratio is currently 23.69%.

About BOK Financial (Get Rating)

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOKF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.