ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ) Shares Sold by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF (NYSEARCA:MJ – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,664 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,195,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,208,000 after purchasing an additional 34,600 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 647,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,323,000 after purchasing an additional 16,187 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 360,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 133,757 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 433.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 327,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 266,421 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF by 183.7% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 276,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,061,000 after purchasing an additional 178,866 shares during the period.

Shares of MJ stock opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.06. ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has a 52 week low of $7.95 and a 52 week high of $22.65.

