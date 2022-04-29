4,200 Shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. FMR LLC raised its position in Onto Innovation by 15.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,349,000 after purchasing an additional 163,008 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Onto Innovation by 51.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after purchasing an additional 71,553 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Onto Innovation by 24.5% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 195,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,117,000 after purchasing an additional 38,437 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Onto Innovation by 2.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Onto Innovation by 56.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,859,000 after purchasing an additional 19,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
NYSE ONTO opened at $73.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49 and a beta of 1.21. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $106.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.20 and its 200 day moving average is $86.69.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONTO. B. Riley raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.40.
Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.
