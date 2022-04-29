Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Archrock were worth $161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AROC. Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Archrock by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 14,106,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,516,000 after buying an additional 272,664 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Archrock by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,045,188 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $58,123,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Archrock by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,200,034 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,400,000 after purchasing an additional 88,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Archrock by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,373,068 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,577,000 after purchasing an additional 90,475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Archrock by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,103,256 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

AROC opened at $9.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.49. Archrock, Inc. has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.48 and a beta of 1.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.43.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Archrock had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $195.25 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Archrock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry.

