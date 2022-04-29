Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. Buys Shares of 2,631 VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFO. Sweet Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,332,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,607,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,268,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,259,000 after purchasing an additional 43,532 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its holdings in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 354,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,209,000 after purchasing an additional 16,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 188,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,412,000 after purchasing an additional 13,123 shares during the period.

Shares of CFO opened at $71.39 on Friday. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $68.28 and a twelve month high of $78.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 12th were paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%.

