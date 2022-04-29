Versor Investments LP Invests $412,000 in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 16,468 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. FMR LLC purchased a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the first quarter worth approximately $14,917,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the second quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 4.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,415,162 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 61,789 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 99,465 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after purchasing an additional 11,733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,171,000. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LEVI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.08.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Seth Jaffe sold 14,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total transaction of $316,425.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Jennifer A. Sey sold 28,432 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $682,368.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,576,124. 3.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $18.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.03. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $30.84. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.09.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co. had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. The company designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, activewear, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. It also sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands.

