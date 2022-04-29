State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,903 Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 167,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Jacobs Engineering Group worth $23,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 9,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 43,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC increased its position in Jacobs Engineering Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. 87.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $159.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.22.

NYSE:J opened at $142.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.60, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.02. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.11 and a 12 month high of $150.32.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.63 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Jacobs Engineering Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.53%.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

