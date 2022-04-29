State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 538 Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 538 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $21,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,706,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 27,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,052,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 454.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after acquiring an additional 27,555 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in FLEETCOR Technologies by 480.3% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

FLT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $306.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $294.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $301.88.

Shares of FLT opened at $259.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $243.49 and its 200 day moving average is $238.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $200.78 and a 12-month high of $295.36. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.31.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.14. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

