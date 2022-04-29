State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Trims Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 256,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.10% of SS&C Technologies worth $21,018,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 146.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 444,388 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,022,000 after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 95.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 80,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,603,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 883.8% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.89.

NASDAQ SSNC opened at $69.04 on Friday. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.70 and a 1-year high of $84.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 1.56.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.76%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions include portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions comprising claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

