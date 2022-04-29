State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Position in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 867,108 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,362 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Baker Hughes worth $20,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 29,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA increased its holdings in Baker Hughes by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 48,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Baker Hughes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.30 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 50,097,840 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $1,301,541,883.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director William G. Beattie sold 5,507 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.69, for a total transaction of $196,544.83. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,743 shares in the company, valued at $454,797.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 50,237,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,305,562,658 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BKR opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $19.23 and a one year high of $39.78. The company has a market cap of $32.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.05). Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

