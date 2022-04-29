Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $21,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,981,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 232.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,783 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,034,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. 75.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Brian Capo sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $211,869.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Rowles sold 46,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.60, for a total value of $5,815,455.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 942,771 shares of company stock valued at $107,203,458. 5.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. TheStreet downgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.40.

Shares of LYV opened at $107.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.43. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.01 and a 12 month high of $127.75.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. Equities analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

