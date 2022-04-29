Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $17.61 Million Stake in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,879 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,397 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $17,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 58,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,739,000 after buying an additional 2,490 shares during the last quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 30,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,418,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,645,000 after buying an additional 107,475 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,876,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 565,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $172,003,000 after buying an additional 27,033 shares during the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APD opened at $240.48 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a one year low of $216.24 and a one year high of $316.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $272.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 15.21%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a boost from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 66.19%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $337.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $313.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.40.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

