Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 466,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of Arch Capital Group worth $20,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the third quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Arch Capital Group by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 866 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 25.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Arch Capital Group news, CFO Francois Morin sold 12,351 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $572,592.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACGL shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arch Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.33.

NASDAQ:ACGL opened at $46.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $17.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.53 and a twelve month high of $50.73.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.25. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

