MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 50,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 530 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of MarketAxess worth $20,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKTX. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in MarketAxess by 197.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 198.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of MarketAxess by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

Get MarketAxess alerts:

In other MarketAxess news, Director Richard Leon Prager purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, for a total transaction of $271,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $271.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.63 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $256.26 and a 1-year high of $498.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $326.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $363.02.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKTX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James cut MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.

About MarketAxess (Get Rating)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarketAxess Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarketAxess and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.