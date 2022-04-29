Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Increases Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,082,348 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,527 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.25% of ADT worth $17,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADT. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ADT in the third quarter worth $27,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ADT during the third quarter worth $83,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of ADT during the fourth quarter worth $93,000. WMS Partners LLC bought a new position in ADT during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in ADT during the third quarter valued at $136,000. 90.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADT stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 2.09. ADT Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.37 and its 200 day moving average is $7.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

ADT ( NYSE:ADT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The security and automation business reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. ADT had a negative return on equity of 6.46% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that ADT Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.15%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ADT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of ADT from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ADT in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.25 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.45.

ADT Inc provides security, automation, and smart home solutions to consumer and business customers in the United States. It provides a range of fire detection, fire suppression, video surveillance, and access control systems to residential, commercial, and multi-site customers. The company primarily offers monitored security and automation solutions, including the installation and monitoring of security and premises automation systems designed to detect intrusion, control access, sense movement, smoke, fire, carbon monoxide, flooding, temperature, and other environmental conditions and hazards; and address personal emergencies, such as injuries, medical emergencies, or incapacitation.

