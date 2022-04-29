State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 211,456 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Akamai Technologies worth $24,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AKAM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 619,379 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $72,492,000 after buying an additional 140,102 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,143 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 11,231 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 148,470 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $17,377,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,627 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 995,813 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $116,550,000 after acquiring an additional 62,423 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 16,059 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.92, for a total value of $1,893,677.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.15, for a total transaction of $873,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,325 shares of company stock worth $4,843,886 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $115.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.53. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $96.86 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 18.83% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The firm had revenue of $905.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $157.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $143.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.45.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

