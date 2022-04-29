State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 3,683 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 808,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Kimco Realty worth $19,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,508,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,089,554,000 after buying an additional 14,314,407 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kimco Realty by 40.0% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 37,673,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765,132 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Kimco Realty by 71.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,093,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,693,000 after purchasing an additional 5,455,190 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kimco Realty by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,371,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,727,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,226,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $276,725,000 after buying an additional 1,252,539 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KIM shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Kimco Realty from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kimco Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.10.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $26.35 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $26.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 61.39% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $424.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.81 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 47.80%.

In other news, Director Frank Lourenso sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.45, for a total transaction of $192,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

