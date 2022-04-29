State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.31 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,372 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,021 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Darden Restaurants worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 220.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Darden Restaurants by 736.6% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on DRI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $173.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $154.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.05.

Shares of DRI opened at $133.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.04 and a 12-month high of $164.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.87.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

