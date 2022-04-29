State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 112,209 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 662,437 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,209 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $24,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.9% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 51,317,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,853,107 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,607,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,049,000 after acquiring an additional 3,167,455 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $575,364,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,065,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,160,000 after acquiring an additional 180,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,240,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,900 shares during the last quarter. 49.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 6,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $1,413,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 212,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,996,547. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP opened at $37.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.44 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.86.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

