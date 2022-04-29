Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 64,132 Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 394,571 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,132 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.16% of BorgWarner worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BWA. CWM LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in BorgWarner by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in BorgWarner by 1,962.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BWA. Barclays reduced their price objective on BorgWarner from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

BWA opened at $37.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day moving average of $43.09. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $9.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.42.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. BorgWarner’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 30.36%.

BorgWarner Profile (Get Rating)

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

