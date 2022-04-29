Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,123 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Signature Bank worth $20,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Signature Bank by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Signature Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Signature Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Signature Bank by 180.5% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 61.3% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 93.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY opened at $251.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.82 and a 200-day moving average of $313.26. Signature Bank has a 52-week low of $223.96 and a 52-week high of $374.76.

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $4.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.32. Signature Bank had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 43.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Signature Bank will post 21.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.11%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBNY. Wedbush cut their price objective on Signature Bank from $415.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Signature Bank from $435.00 to $408.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Signature Bank from $508.00 to $428.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Signature Bank presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $381.08.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

