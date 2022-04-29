State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 1,844 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,844 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.13% of Quanta Services worth $20,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,145,000. Creative Planning lifted its position in Quanta Services by 35.1% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,102 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 176.5% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 289,342 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,933,000 after purchasing an additional 184,705 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 339.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 212,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,163,000 after buying an additional 163,960 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $248,347.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.61, for a total transaction of $337,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,034 shares of company stock valued at $2,378,756 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $118.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.47 and a beta of 1.17. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $140.04.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.74% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.36%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group downgraded Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.73.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

