State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.09% of Garmin worth $24,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 74.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Garmin by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Garmin by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GRMN. Bank of America raised Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Garmin from $202.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.83.

Garmin stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.60. Garmin Ltd. has a one year low of $106.66 and a one year high of $178.80. The stock has a market cap of $21.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.02.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Garmin had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 21.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

