State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $24.84 Million Stock Position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 589,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,062 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Avantor worth $24,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Avantor by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC raised its position in Avantor by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Corbett Road Capital Management LLC now owns 12,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Avantor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Avantor by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. raised its position in Avantor by 0.3% during the third quarter. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. now owns 206,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,432,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Avantor news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 2,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.47, for a total value of $69,870.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AVTR opened at $29.79 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $44.37. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen dropped their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen dropped their target price on Avantor from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup lowered Avantor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Avantor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Avantor from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

