Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Dollar Tree worth $18,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DLTR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 629.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 197 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 92.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 425 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.09 per share, with a total value of $66,338.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider David A. Jacobs sold 542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.94, for a total transaction of $85,603.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,698,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.70.

DLTR stock opened at $167.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $84.26 and a one year high of $177.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.20.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar Tree Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.