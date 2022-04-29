Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $18.35 Million Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 449,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,387 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.29% of MGM Growth Properties worth $18,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 27,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 258,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after purchasing an additional 7,811 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,952,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,454,000 after purchasing an additional 270,113 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 417,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,055,000 after buying an additional 77,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGP opened at $41.64 on Friday. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $33.43 and a 1-year high of $43.19. The company has a current ratio of 7.28, a quick ratio of 7.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.44 and a 200-day moving average of $38.64.

MGM Growth Properties ( NYSE:MGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. MGM Growth Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.75%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MGP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised MGM Growth Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

In related news, CFO Andy H. Chien sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.54, for a total value of $300,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.