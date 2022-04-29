Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Acquires 56,012 Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,012 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.15% of H&E Equipment Services worth $18,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter worth $86,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. 81.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEES opened at $35.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.28 and a 52 week high of $50.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.34.

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.14. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 25.60%. The business had revenue of $272.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEES. UBS Group raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut H&E Equipment Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 11,007 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total transaction of $459,322.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Bagley sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $544,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Used Equipment Sales, New Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis through a fleet of approximately 42,725 pieces of equipment.

