Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys Shares of 233,600 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 233,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,562,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.24% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ESGD opened at $69.92 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.90 and a 52 week high of $82.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.36 and its 200 day moving average is $76.54.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.