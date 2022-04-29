Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,319 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Teradyne worth $18,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TER. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,004,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 385.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 520,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,190,000 after purchasing an additional 413,694 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,555,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,159,000. 93.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Teradyne from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Teradyne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Teradyne from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.63.

In related news, CFO Sanjay Mehta sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $50,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Charles Jeffrey Gray sold 16,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.12, for a total value of $1,861,528.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Teradyne stock opened at $111.68 on Friday. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $168.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $113.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.05.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $755.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.98 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 42.38% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

