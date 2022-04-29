Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 147,795 Shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,795 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.25% of Century Aluminum worth $18,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Century Aluminum during the third quarter worth $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Century Aluminum by 26.6% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,564 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Century Aluminum in the third quarter valued at about $271,000. 55.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Century Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Century Aluminum from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Century Aluminum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

In other news, EVP John Dezee sold 15,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $422,532.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Craig C. Conti sold 12,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total transaction of $331,914.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 44,491 shares of company stock worth $1,132,562 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

CENX stock opened at $19.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.97. Century Aluminum has a 52 week low of $10.39 and a 52 week high of $30.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.02 and a beta of 2.41.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.23. Century Aluminum had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 17.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

