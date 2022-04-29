Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG) Holdings Lifted by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 22.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,704 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 0.37% of Rogers worth $18,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Rogers by 22.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,272 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,519,000 after buying an additional 15,299 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,796 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 119.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 59.7% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rogers by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 92.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ROG opened at $272.50 on Friday. Rogers Co. has a one year low of $172.84 and a one year high of $274.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $264.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 1.56.

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The electronics maker reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.27. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.51% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $230.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Rogers Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rogers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rogers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.00.

About Rogers

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

