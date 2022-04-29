FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 268,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 1.47% of FARO Technologies worth $18,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 1,246.0% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,346 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 30.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FARO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,000. 96.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FARO shares. TheStreet lowered FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Craig Hallum lowered FARO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on FARO Technologies from $62.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

FARO stock opened at $34.31 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.53 million, a PE ratio of -15.67 and a beta of 1.40. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.01 and a 1 year high of $88.00.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.16). FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 11.83% and a negative return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

