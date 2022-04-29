1,667,749 Shares in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS) Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Zurn Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,667,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,706,000. First Trust Advisors LP owned 1.37% of Zurn Water Solutions at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zurn Water Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Zurn Water Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Zurn Water Solutions from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zurn Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.40.

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $32.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.98. Zurn Water Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.83 and a fifty-two week high of $38.31.

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Zurn Water Solutions had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zurn Water Solutions Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Zurn Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 12.24%.

Zurn Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

