First Trust Advisors LP Acquires 90,977 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,977 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 1.05% of Power Integrations worth $59,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,056,000 after acquiring an additional 10,926 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,029,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,610,000 after acquiring an additional 154,800 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 318,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,575,000 after acquiring an additional 17,714 shares during the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Power Integrations by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 157,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,655,000 after acquiring an additional 29,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of POWI stock opened at $84.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $72.50 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 23.38%. The business had revenue of $182.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a boost from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.87%.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Clifford Walker sold 638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total value of $50,969.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 1,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $88,808.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,758 shares of company stock worth $5,130,929. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on POWI shares. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Power Integrations in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Power Integrations from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

