Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $19.26 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,303 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,345 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.0% in the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 20,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 4,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,673 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Asset Management boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 70,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $26,834,000 after acquiring an additional 23,481 shares during the last quarter. 71.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $488.00 to $486.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $556.00 to $505.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $465.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $440.18.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 9,768 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.57, for a total value of $3,268,079.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,274,964.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GS opened at $318.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $308.20 and a 12 month high of $426.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $331.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $367.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.45.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $10.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.00 by $0.76. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 37.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

