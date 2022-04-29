Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Sells 41,907 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 858,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 41,907 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $20,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,505,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,635,813,000 after purchasing an additional 772,580 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 379.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,443,067 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $410,291,000 after acquiring an additional 16,179,381 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,172,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,233,068 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,894,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $178,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,947,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MPW shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 615,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $13,117,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total value of $121,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 906,000 shares of company stock valued at $19,235,910 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MPW opened at $18.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.58. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.58 and a 52 week high of $24.13.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $409.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.73 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a positive change from Medical Properties Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 105.45%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

