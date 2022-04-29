Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Buys 1,546 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,184 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Etsy worth $19,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 120,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,368,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in Etsy by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in Etsy by 25.2% during the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in Etsy during the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.54, for a total transaction of $2,429,859.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,969,473.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 6,147 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.11, for a total transaction of $775,198.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,975 shares of company stock worth $16,251,348 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ETSY opened at $101.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.64. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $94.39 and a 12 month high of $307.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $128.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.35. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The firm had revenue of $717.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on ETSY shares. UBS Group raised shares of Etsy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $179.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Etsy from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.95.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

