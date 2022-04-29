Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $19.37 Million Stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Enviva Inc. (NYSE:EVA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 274,992 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enviva were worth $19,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EVA. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Enviva by 15.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 47.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 333,950 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,502,000 after buying an additional 107,015 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 1.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 3.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 5,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enviva by 1.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,156 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Director Ralph Alexander acquired 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $77.28 per share, for a total transaction of $124,729.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben sold 501,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $37,817,467.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVA opened at $84.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -115.24 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55. Enviva Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.67 and a 1-year high of $91.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This is a boost from Enviva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Enviva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -471.23%.

EVA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enviva in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Enviva from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Enviva from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Enviva in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Enviva in a research report on Friday, February 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Enviva Inc produces and sells utility-grade wood pellets. The company's products are used as a substitute for coal in power generation, and combined heat and power plants. It serves power generators in the United Kingdom, Europe, and Japan. The company was formerly known as Enviva Partners, LP. Enviva Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland.

