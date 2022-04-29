Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 225,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,244 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $19,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 181,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 176,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,798,000 after purchasing an additional 7,411 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 10,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 233,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 15,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $95.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 0.22. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.17 and a 12 month high of $99.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.93.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 7.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.08%.

In related news, Director John Mcavoy sold 74,715 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.69, for a total value of $6,327,613.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders purchased 512 shares of company stock worth $46,801 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.25.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

