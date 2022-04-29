Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Purchases 77,750 Shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 588,788 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,750 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Titan Machinery were worth $19,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TITN. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Titan Machinery by 165.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 179,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 111,913 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 229.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 101,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after acquiring an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,471,000 after acquiring an additional 65,113 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,467,000 after acquiring an additional 50,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the 4th quarter valued at $1,590,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TITN opened at $24.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.25. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.08 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a market capitalization of $545.93 million, a PE ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.45. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 16.68%. The firm had revenue of $507.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TITN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Titan Machinery from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Titan Machinery presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full-service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

