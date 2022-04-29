Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Has $20.21 Million Stock Position in Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 507,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,399 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Insteel Industries were worth $20,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

IIIN opened at $42.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average is $39.64. Insteel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.12 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Insteel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 2.23%.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

