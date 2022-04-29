iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 149,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $20,163,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 204.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $73,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000.

Shares of URTH stock opened at $121.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $116.97 and a 52-week high of $136.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $124.39 and a 200-day moving average of $129.13.

