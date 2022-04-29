Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Takes Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 377,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,044,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of SentinelOne at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Renaissance Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SentinelOne by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SentinelOne by 272.9% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:S opened at $34.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.15. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.30 and a 52-week high of $78.53.

SentinelOne ( NYSE:S Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 22.36% and a negative net margin of 132.37%. SentinelOne’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $182,826.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total transaction of $2,887,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,688,839 shares of company stock worth $60,433,371. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on S shares. Cowen lowered their price target on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $60.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on SentinelOne from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on SentinelOne in a report on Monday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SentinelOne presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States. Its Singularity Platform delivers artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, and cloud workloads, enabling seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

