First Trust Advisors LP Sells 7,792 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 461,258 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $69,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IFF. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,544 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,617 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 48,126 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,436,000 after acquiring an additional 12,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $125.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.51. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.40 and a 1 year high of $157.08. The company has a market capitalization of $31.89 billion, a PE ratio of 123.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.92.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is 312.87%.

IFF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.68.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

