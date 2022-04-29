First Trust Advisors LP Purchases 61,772 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,068,730 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,772 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $62,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after purchasing an additional 4,526,346 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,403,238 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 59.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,524,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,556,457 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.0% during the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,062,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354,345 shares during the period. 20.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £105 ($133.83) to £115 ($146.57) in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £102 ($130.00) to £111 ($141.47) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $67.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.30 billion, a PE ratio of 480.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.40 and its 200-day moving average is $60.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $50.66 and a fifty-two week high of $71.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $11.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 0.30% and a return on equity of 27.48%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 1,378.67%.

AstraZeneca Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.