First Trust Advisors LP Sells 18,553 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

First Trust Advisors LP lessened its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 512,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 18,553 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.07% of Canadian National Railway worth $62,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$168.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$171.00 to C$159.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.76.

CNI opened at $121.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $127.04 and a 200 day moving average of $126.29. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $100.66 and a fifty-two week high of $137.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.07). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 33.77% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. Canadian National Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.586 dividend. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.71%.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

