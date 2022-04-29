ProShare Advisors LLC Has $9.46 Million Position in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW)

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,234 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned about 1.05% of Douglas Dynamics worth $9,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 171,038 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,681,000 after buying an additional 27,927 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 499,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,517,000 after acquiring an additional 36,852 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Douglas Dynamics by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors boosted its stake in Douglas Dynamics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 642,408 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $40,291.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 10,260 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $368,436.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,810 shares of company stock worth $639,557 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Douglas Dynamics stock opened at $32.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $739.30 million, a P/E ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.39 and a 12-month high of $46.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.57 and its 200-day moving average is $37.74.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $152.95 million for the quarter. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is 88.55%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PLOW shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

