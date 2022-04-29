National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lowered its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,916 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1,398.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 140,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 130,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties stock opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.15. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.65 and a 52 week high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a current ratio of 8.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.89.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.36). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.40% and a net margin of 39.94%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 140.40%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.56.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

